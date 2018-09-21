Andrews sees positives despite Stow seeing away run ended

ON TARGET: Stowmarket Town at Godmanchester Rovers - Ollie Canfer opens the scoring Picture Dawn Matthews (DM Photography) (4289234)

Rick Andrews says his Stowmarket Town side are improving despite seeing their unbeaten away record this season wiped out at the weekend.

Stow were leading 2-1 heading into the final minutes of their trip to Godmanchester Rovers on Saturday, before an 87th minute equaliser from Charlie Bowen, followed by Mike Hyem’s winner seven minutes into added time, left Andrews’ men with their first away defeat of the campaign.

The Old Gold and Blacks still hold a narrow lead at the top of the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division table, ahead of tomorrow’s home clash with Long Melford at Greens Meadow (3pm). And the Stow boss believes his side are getting better.

“There were massive positives to take from Saturday,” Andrews said. “Had we hung on and won the game we’d all be buzzing. But we keep moving on and Histon lost on Saturday as well, so I think it’s going to be one of those seasons.

“I did target 22 points from the first 10 games and we’ve got 16 from eight, so if we can get two wins from our next two games we’re on target.

“Melford are having a good season and Haverhill Rovers (who Stow travel to a week on Saturday) are playing well.

“For me, I think we learnt from last season and it’s harsh that we walked away with a defeat, but I think we’re getting better and better.

“I think what we have to learn is when we have a set-back, to put it out of our mind and say ‘we’re not going to lose this game’.

“Maybe we felt sorry for ourselves after we let in the second goal and then we switched off.”

Stowmarket Town at Godmanchester Rovers - Josh Mayhew celebrates Picture Dawn Matthews (DM Photography) (4289236)

After picking up back-to-back wins against Great Yarmouth Town and Gorleston, the leaders visited the David Wilson Homes Ground looking to avenge last season’s 1-0 defeat.

Canfer gave Stow the perfect start, opening the scoring after just five minutes to continue his recent hot streak, with five goals in his last three games.

Ten minutes later Goddy were level as Phil Weavers, and then Anton Clarke, both sliced their clearances and Hyem pounced on the loose ball to finish.

The goals continued to flow as Mayhew regained Stow’s lead in the 21st minute. A free-kick into the home box was headed back into play by Sam Nunn, Luke Read flicked the ball forward and Mayhew stabbed home from close-range for his seventh goal of the season.

Mayhew’s goal appeared to be the match winner as Stow remained in front with the clock ticking down, until Joe Furness’ corner was headed in at the back post by Bowen three minutes from time.

And deep into added-time, Hyem was found in space in the box and fired past Robinson to snatch all the points for the home side, leaving Stow still at the top, but with several teams below them within touching distance and with games in hand.