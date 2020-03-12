It was an unforgettable day for Jack Andrews on Saturday, as the 21-year-old rode four winners at the Suffolk Hunt meeting at Ampton.

The young jockey is currently leading the national male riders’ championship and his memorable day started perfectly when Generous Ransom challenged at the last to pip the long-time leader, the gallant Gunmoney, in the opening Veteran Horses Conditions race.

Tullys Touch then justified favouritism when comfortably defeating four rivals in the Men’s Open and Andrews completed the first four-timer of his career, with wins in both divisions of the Open Maiden.

Direct Flight and Jack Andrews winners of the Open Maiden Division Two. Picture: Graham Bishop Photography (31225155)

His two mounts were making their British racecourse debuts and, with Jack currently riding with so much confidence, their success was never in doubt.

He rode Man of Means to glory in the Open Maiden Division One and Direct Flight to a clear win in Division Two of the Open Maiden.

Fittingly, Andrews was then awarded the Hugh Hodge Perpetual Trophy for the leading rider at Ampton this season.

Meanwhile, Huntsmans Jog followed up his victory at Ampton in January with another win, this time in the Intermediate race.

Liam Harrison brought Don Cantillon’s six-year-old through to take the lead on the run-in.

And the Ladies Open was another close affair with Changeofluck and Izzie Marshall just holding Darius Des Bois and Frankie Flinton off by a length in a driving finish.

Knight Batchelor and Henrietta Cranfield gained due compensation for their unfortunate disqualification at the previous Ampton meeting in the Novice Riders race.

Sent off favourite, the pairing’s superior fencing saw them triumph by a length over Fox Valley.

Local trainer Ruth Pennock was delighted to see Somme Boy romp home victorious in the concluding race on the card.

The nine-year-old demonstrated an impressive turn of speed to catch and pass her biggest rivals to win the Hunts race.

This might have been only Somme Boy’s third win in five years with the Pennock stable, but the sheer joy of this success for Ruth, Andrew and son Henry, was there for all to witness.

The Turner family had runners on their own course but were unable to worry the judge and are still looking for that elusive first winner of the season.

The next round will take place on Sunday at High Easter racecourse, with 122 entries.