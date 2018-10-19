Andrews believes Stow have ‘got their identity back’

Ollie Canfer (4795989)

Rick Andrews believes his Stowmarket Town side have ‘got their identity back’ as they progressed through the Buildbase FA Vase with a comfortable win at the weekend, writes Alex Moss.

The Old Gold and Blacks eased past Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division outfit Harpenden Town 5-0 at Greens Meadow on Saturday, with the reward another home tie against Baldock Town, from the same league as the Harps, in the second round on November 3.

The victory capped off a productive week for Stow, who had also advanced in the Suffolk Premier Cup at higher-league Mildenhall Town four days earlier and, ahead of a trip to Kirkley & Pakefield in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division tomorrow (3pm), boss Andrews is pleased with their recent progress.

“We’re back to our bread and butter this week and, of course, we want to continue from where we left off,” he said.

“I do genuinely believe it is a very open league this year. There are lots of teams who have lost three, four, five, six games already and there’s no reason why that won’t repeat itself over the season.

“We only have to look after ourselves. From our point of view, I’m pleased we’ve got back to playing the football I like to watch. In my opinion, we’ve got our identity back.

“We had some in-house conversations about how the first 10 games have gone. We’ve looked at it and readdressed it.

“I want us to entertain. We don’t ever take for granted the support we get. I’m always on edge walking out on a matchday to see how much support we’ve got.

“After the Haverhill game we said the players need to be brave right up until the end.

“Yes, we will make mistakes which may cost us results, but with the long-term plan we will come out the other end better for it.

“Our message has been to the players; be brave, play football and when you’re not in possession, work your socks off.”

Stow welcomed Harpenden to Greens Meadow for the first time on Saturday, in a battle of two sides who both finished third in their respective leagues last season.

But, while Andrews’ side has continued to battle at the summit in 2018/19, Harpenden’s campaign has not started as well, with their visit to Suffolk at the weekend coming on the back of four straight defeats.

First-half goals from Sam Nunn, Josh Mayhew and Ollie Canfer (two) had the Old Gold and Blacks well in front at the break, before substitute Robbie Sweeney curled in a superb free-kick on the stroke of full time.

Stow, who last played in the first round of the Vase 15 years ago, are into the second round of the national competition for the first time since 2000.

Andrews’ men trail leaders Histon by two points in the Premier Division table, but will once again be focusing away from the league when they host Haverhill Rovers in the League Challenge Cup second round on Tuesday (7.45pm).