An acid test looms for our still winless manager

The Beat would have loved that second half on Tuesday but, oh my, what would our defensive powerhouse have made of that first half!?

It was an emotional night at Portman Road as the club paid a fitting tribute to the man voted by supporters as Town’s greatest ever player.

Unfortunately I never got to see Kevin Beattie play, but I was lucky enough to get an insight into the man having interviewed him a few times and been in his company at BBC Radio Suffolk.

He was warm, funny and had a deep love for the club which launched his all-to-short career. Sixty-four is no age nowadays and he will be greatly missed.

Beat was ever the optimist when it came to the club but I’m sure even he would have been worried after a shocking first-half performance on Tuesday followed on from a dire display up at Hully City in the 2-0 defeat on Saturday.

Having said he believed we were not far away from turning results into wins with the way we were playing, Paul Hurst baffled us all by changing to a wing-back system and leaving his two best signings, in my view, Gwion Edwards and Jon Nolan, on the bench.

The confidence looked shot to bits and I’m still not sure how the slick passing of Brentford did not result in more than a single-goal lead.

But credit to Hurst for holding his hands up and changing it ahead of a much-improved second half with Messers Edwards and Nolan key to the revival which saw us claim a point with a great header to get the hard-working Kayden Jackson off the mark.

If we beat Bolton Wanderers at Portman Road on Saturday, where we are still unbeaten in this winless run, it will be seen as a good result.

But fail again and it’s 10 games without a win for the new regime, and the whispers about Hurst’s future will begin to turn to shouts.