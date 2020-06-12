Moreton Hall’s England Under-23 star Georgia Allen cannot wait to get started with helping Ipswich Town Women make up for their Covid-19 promotion disappointment after returning from a four-year USA adventure.

Upon leaving Syracuse University, the ex-King Edward VI School student was delighted to be offered the chance to combine continuing her studies with playing in the fourth tier under a new Town scholarship programme.

From October she will begin a master’s in psychology at the University of Essex, as well as returning to play for the club she started her football journey with.

The central midfielder, who turns 22 next week, had been in Town’s centre of excellence from the ages of 6-12 and has known several of the current team since her childhood.

“I had been training with Ipswich for the last couple of years in the summer before going back to Syracuse,” revealed the player who had come through Arsenal’s academy, making a handful of appearances for the senior team, including lifting theContinental Cup in 2016.

“The girls were great and I was really grateful to the club for helping get me back in shape.

“I had always kept in contact with them and seen their progress. I have been a fan and saw the Man City (FA Women’s Cup) game.

“I did not want to compromise my education nor my football, as I have been making good progress with the England squads, so this was a no-brainer for me really.”

Allen, who captained the Syracuse University team from her second year, has climbed the national team’s ranks from the under-15s side.

She scored the winning penalty for England U20s in the third-place play-off at the 2018 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup against hosts France to win a bronze medal.

But she will be focusing solely on getting her Town club form right to ensure the international recognition continues.

In the coronavirus-abandoned 2019/20 season Ipswich became the first fourth tier side to ever reach the fifth round of the FA Women’s Cup.

But the season finished on a sour note with the campaign null and voided with The Tractor Girls leading their FA Women’s National League Division One South East table after 14 of 22 matches.

Allen is determined to lift those blues when the 2020/21 campaign is able to get started though.

“I am really ready to win games with them and get them promoted,” she said.

“Everyone is now going to expect Ipswich to turn up and win games and I really want to prove my worth.”

Allen, who arrived home just in time for the lockdown after her US college season was abandoned, added: “I just want to play with the pride the community clearly have for their club and whatever comes with England comes.”

Reflecting on her time in the US, having initially had a year with East Tennessee State University, where the standard of football led her to move Syracuse in New York, she said: “It has been a whirlwind really. I played my first year at Tennessee University and that was a culture shock really, as I had not known what to expect.

“Then transferring over to Syracuse was a really tough part in my life where I had to work out what would be best for me as a person and a player.

“To go to Syracuse was the best thing I have ever done though.”

Before leaving the US, she earned her bachelor’s degree in psychology with a minor in anthropology and was the recipient of a Cuse Award in 2019, recognising Syracuse students for outstanding performances in their sport.

