Freya Louis said the proportion of male to female coaches in women’s football is ‘alarming’ and was the motivation behind her campaign #WeAre.

The 23-year-old Needham Market Women’s manager, is the creator and driving force behind the social media campaign that is looking to boost and celebrate women’s participation in the ‘beautiful game’, and is now backed by Suffolk FA’s Female Leadership Academy (FLA) steering group, sponsored by McDonald’s.

She said she was reading the UEFA Women’s Statistics document following the 2017 season – just a bit of light bedtime reading for the ambitious manager – and ‘was alarmed at the low percentage of females actually involved in the game’.

“To put it into perspective, the ratio of male to female coaches in women’s football was 96:4 which is considerably low,” she said.

“I started to get a little engrossed in the subject and started researching more about female involvement in the women’s game.

“I wondered if information on the variety of roles that football offers was actually available and, although it’s out there, it’s extremely hard to find. If you’re involved in the game, you know there are numerous campaigns [#WePlayStrong #WeCanPlay #WhatIf] to get females to play football, but there isn’t a campaign to encourage more into roles off pitch.

“I thought, what about the females who are retired due to age, injury, commitments, or the mums who stand on the sidelines watching their child on a weekend, or the females who generally have a love for the game but just don’t want to play?

“As a digital marketer, I knew I had the skill set to put myself forward and make a change – that’s when I decided to kick off a campaign to celebrate those who are currently flying the women’s flag as well as encourage more into the game. That’s when #WeAre was born.”

She explained that it was important to have men involved in the game, as their experience helps to boost knowledge and make the game better, but it was about finding a better balance and ‘to speed up the inevitable; that more women need to be involved overall’.

Although the creation of the FLA is new territory – with March just the third month since the group first met – #WeAre has been going for longer, but relaunched in January to coordinate the push to raise awareness.

And it is working with a campaign that has been visited 6,487 times and had 244k social media impressions since the relaunch.

Freya added: “It’s great to see County FA’s bringing the idea on board and supporting the campaign. I’m ecstatic that Suffolk FA have given me the chance to work with members of their team to help grow the campaign.”

The campaign is already reaching international audiences and ‘one of the main achievements so far has to be South Africa Women’s manager Laura Duncan reaching out to be a part of the manager’s month’.

“To be able to talk to her about her experience and share it on the platform was an honour, it’s brilliant to see even those working in the professional game are willing to get on board, and I hope throughout 2020 there will be more.

“To put it simply, I hope that more females get involved in the game off the pitch – it will be great to stand in the opposing dugout and face more female managers.

“I also hope that the campaign doesn’t just finish in December and it’s forgotten about. I want to continue to grow and make it the hub of female involvement in the game, a place where females can turn to for information, support and ideas.”

But she had one final warning: “The one thing that frustrates me is clubs, leagues, FAs not giving females the chance to get involved. If you work in football full-time, you’re extremely lucky, especially if you’re a female.

“Unless you’ve worked in the sport at a professional level, it’s hard to get a job. You might have the appropriate skill set but if you’ve not worked in football before, your application is almost certainly rejected.

“So how are we supposed to promote females working in the game, if no one is willing to allow them to start their journey?”

l March is the #WeAreCoaches month and Freya, in conjunction with the FLA, is keen to see even more clubs getting involved by nominating a female coach they think is already doing fantastic work.

It does not matter if they coach juniors, male or female teams as long as they do great work.

Nominations can be made via: freyalouis.com/wearecoaches where there is an easy to complete form or email: info@freyalouis.co.uk. The FLA will then choose a winner at the end of the month, with it announced in the next Heading Forward column – on April 2 – or on social media channels.

l Meanwhile, nominations are officially open for this year's FA & McDonald's Grassroots Football Awards. The awards celebrate the efforts of grassroots volunteers across the UK who go the extra mile.

