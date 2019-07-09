Ex-Ipswich Town and Rotherham United striker Alan Lee has been appointed to the board at Bury Town and is set to implement a five-year plan to drive the Ram Meadow-based club forwards.

The former Republic of Ireland international, who 111 appearances for Rotherham (37 goals) and 103 for Ipswich (31 goals) will combine the new director role with his current post at Bury, having been appointed as the Blues' head of player development in December.

Following the BetVictor Isthmian League North Division club's Annual General Meeting on Monday, Lee is set to have a bigger influence in the day-to-day running of the club.

Former Republic of Ireland and Ipswich Town striker Alan Lee is to head up Culford School's new football academy programme. (13593718)

Bury chairman Russell Ward said via the club's website: "I am delighted to welcome Alan to the board as a director of the club.

"Alan has been a real asset to us since he joined, and I was very pleased when he accepted my invitation to become a director.

"Alan has made massive improvements to the club in his short time with us; he has given us access to improved training facilities. He also continues to improve and enlarge our youth section, and next season we will have a total of 36 teams representing Bury Town FC across all age groups, both male and female.

"Alan has also drawn up a five-year plan for the board to take the club on to the next level and we are starting to put that plan into place.

"Having someone with Alan's experience from the professional game on our board further strengthens the club going forward."

Lee, is also still involved in the day-to-day running of Culford School's football academy, told the club website of his appointment: "I am very pleased to be joining the board of directors at Bury Town and I am looking forward to working with everyone involved from the first team right down through our youth section to grow the club and improve every aspect of the club."