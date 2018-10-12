After hearing the roar of the Carrow Road crowd at full-time against Stoke City, you’d have been forgiven for thinking Norwich City had won another game.

All four sides of the ground applauded their side off the field after a performance that warranted much more than it ultimately achieved.

As it was, a Timm Klose own goal consigned Daniel Farke’s team to a first defeat in more than two months.

Naturally, any defeat is disappointing, but the reaction which met the final whistle told a story. I can’t think of many occasions when a losing City side has been met with so much affection and appreciation.

And the reception was deserved. Norwich played some excellent football against a Stoke side with arguably the best squad in the Championship.

As has been the case for a number of weeks, I was particularly impressed by the way City’s midfield – conducted by Moritz Leitner – were able to take control and dictate the tempo of the play.

If you were going to be hyper-critical, you might bemoan City’s inability to turn dominance – and nearly 70 per cent possession – into real goalscoring chances for Teemu Pukki and Jordan Rhodes when he came off the bench.

But after the recent run of results, positivity certainly remains the order of the day at Carrow Road.

Switching to an international focus, tonight could see ex-Canary James Maddison make his senior England debut, just months after leaving the club.

As I wrote on so many occasions last season, Maddison is a player destined for the top of this game – and I don’t think the speed of his ascent will come as any surprise to anyone with a yellow and green connection.

I also have no doubt Maddison will take the international stage by storm, and I’m sure I speak for every City fan when I wish him well.