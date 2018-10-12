THE IPSWICH VIEW Columnist Joey Sadler (4749234)

They say it’s unlucky for some, but number 13 was certainly Ipswich Town’s friend in Wales last weekend.

After a long 129 days, 1,080 minutes of football, and some horror shows along the way, Paul Hurst finally got his first competitive victory as Blues manager.

It has to be said the Tractor Boys were somewhat fortunate to leave the Liberty Stadium with all three points, but the character, desire and – most pleasingly – goal-threat was great to see.

And boy, haven’t we all missed that winning feeling in our weekend!?

I don’t want to be negative this week, especially after a win at a ground many will go and leave empty handed, so let’s focus on the positives and believe we now have a real chance to get this season started.

With four teams out of the bottom six to face in the next month, Hurst’s men can now go into these games without the ‘first-win gremlin’ on their backs and begin to show everybody what they’re all about.

It’s no secret that the football hasn’t been pretty, but hopefully with young starlet Andre Dozzell rightfully back in the team over Jon Nolan, we can now see Ipswich pass and move the ball, with ‘one of our own’ at the heart of this.

I must also mention Freddie Sears, who I haven’t always been hugely fond of, but since coming back in he has been impressive, showing an edge and threat that we’ve missed.

Let’s see this next month as a real opportunity to drag ourselves out of the bottom three, instil a sense of consistency with the starting eleven and, most importantly, play some football and entertain our fans, who have suffered for too long.

October hasn’t always been the happiest of months for East Anglia’s blue half, so let’s hope that it’s a case of a treat and not a trick for Ipswich.