What happens next in the Ipswich Town saga? Two more games pass and yet we’re still here, struggling to see how things are ever going to change.

Last Saturday’s surrender of a two-goal lead at St Andrew’s was more than disappointing and what happened at Portman Road on Tuesday night was even worse.

‘League One players with a League One manager’: A quote that’s been commonly used by Town fans and neutrals, while some claim Mr Hurst is not entirely to blame, for it is the players who are not good enough.

Hmm...Wait a minute. Let’s just remember who signed these players. Who decided to sell Championship-quality and replace them with the lower levels?

And, for me, the biggest frustration of them all – who decided to loan, disregard and ignore an abundance of young talent? They are more than good enough to be given a chance to shine.

I cannot get my head around this utterly shambolic state of affairs and what hurts the most is trying to envisage just exactly how it’s going to improve.

There is no way the likes of Andre Dozzell and Flynn Downes couldn’t replace the ageing Cole Skuse and ineffective Jon Nolan.

Why are we not looking to the in-form Danny Rowe or Jordan Roberts to replace the lacklustre Grant Ward?

We need change. It isn’t working and I know injuries haven’t helped, but didn’t we spend all summer harping on about sports science and how this was supposed to improve?

One of the main reasons it ended so sourly for Mick McCarthy was negative football, disregard of youth and a stubbornness to play his favourites.

Fast-forward six months and we find ourselves in arguably a worse situation.

The 2017/18 League One Manager of the Season has one gigantic task to ensure he’s not applicable for that award again next campaign.