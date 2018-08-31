Suffolk and Norfolk collide this Sunday lunchtime in the first East Anglian Derby of the season and, although it’s early days, do not underestimate the importance of three points in this one.

It’s safe to say the Blues and that lot up the A140 haven’t had the most ideal of starts, with Town yet to win and City leaking goals – so a win at Portman Road for either side would do them the world of good.

The blue half of the border haven’t had a great deal to shout about in this fixture recently, with it approaching almost 10 years since we got one over on our arch-rivals.

That said, we are 3-0 up in major trophies won and, despite Norwich enjoying being unbeaten in 10 games, Town still hold the record for the most derbies won (although at 43 wins to 41, it’s close).

Saying that, there’s no doubting our feathered ‘friends’ have dominated this fixture and the East Anglian limelight of recent times, with visits to the Premier League as well as some hefty wins over The Tractor Boys.

But now, surely, the time has come for Ipswich Town to rightly reinstate themselves as the Pride of Anglia?

At the bottom of the league, with goals hard to come by and a number of smug pundits saying “they told us so” after the split-up with Mick McCarthy, a derby victory has never been more crucial to shaping our season in the right way.

A win could change everything; it could reinstate the buzz, install a sense of belief and fully kick-start the engine on this new era.

But a loss would really hurt us and would be not only tough to take, but incredibly tough to try to come back from.

So let’s hope, pray and believe that Paul Hurst’s first competitive win arrives on Sunday and he can claim to be manager of the most successful club in East Anglia.