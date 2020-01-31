Richard Wilkins was full of praise for academy duo Callum Page and Finlay Shorten for helping his Needham Market side to record back-to-back away wins amid a hefty injury list.

Reserves goalkeeper Shorten was thrown in for his first-team debut at Redditch United on Saturday after Marcus Garnham limped out of the warm-up with a torn calf muscle.

He went on to mark the occasion with a clean sheet as the Marketmen avoided a potential banana skin at the BetVictor Southern Premier Central’s bottom club with a 3-0 victory.

Football: Southern League ..Hitchin Town Vs Needham Market..Academy player Callum Page starts the game for the first team ..Photographer Ben Pooley. (26576316)

All their goals came in a four-minute period midway through the first half with Page, in for Luke Ingram who was out with a hamstring injury, having a hand in two.

The first saw him smartly dummy Adam Mills’ low cross allowing Craig Parker to slot into the bottom corner from eight yards.

After Billy Hunt tucked away a rebound from a Parker shot, Page neatly tucked away a good cross from Jake Dye.

The academy pair both started Tuesday’s sterner test at play-off chasing AFC Rushden & Diamonds, who were the division’s form team having won five of their last six.

But Needham brought their seven-match winning run to an end in an impressive 2-1 victory with Page opening the scoring in the 16th minute with a fabulous curling strike into the top corner.

The home side managed got on top in the second part of the first half and after Shorten had kept them at bay, eventually beat him from the penalty spot in the 36th minute.

But Joe Marsden scored direct from a corner in the 57th minute for what proved to be the winning goal to leave Richard Wilkins’ side to consolidate their 15th place ahead of hosting 10th-placed Hednesford Town tomorrow (3pm).

“It was a really good victory as they were the form team in the league,” said Wilkins.

“We went from two weeks ago having the majority of people fit to finding ourselves six starters short.

“There is not a lot out there for loans at the minute so we went with academy boys and they did well.”

Russell Short twisted his knee and captain Gareth Heath suffered a dead leg during the Redditch match meaning both are now also set to miss Saturday’s game along with Sam Squire (broken hand), Garnham and Ingram. James Baker (ankle) may stand a chance of recovering, but Wilkins is happy to let the academy players have another chance to shine.

“Callum Page is a player we think has got a really good future ahead of him,” he said.

“He is an exciting player but we do not want to burn him out or do anything silly.

“It was a great strike by him last night.

“Finlay had to be patient and we were looking to get him out on loan and that is what happens in football, suddenly you get an opportunity. He certainly took it and I thought he was really good last night.

“Noah Collard also came on towards the end and did very well in centre midfield.”

While their away form has been the seventh best in the division, Needham’s home form puts them among the worst five clubs.

But Wilkins is confident they can bring up just their fourth victory in 15 league matches at Bloomfields by repeating Tuesday’s display.

