The Football Association has announced the match officials for the 2019 SSE Women’s FA Cup Final, with Mildenhall referee Abi Marriott selected as the referee.

Marriott, who is also known by her married name Byrne, will referee the showpiece event between Manchester City and West Ham United, which takes place at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, May 4.

She will be joined by assistant referees Sian Massey-Ellis (Birmingham FA) and Melissa Burgin (Sheffield and Hallamshire FA) and fourth official Lisa Benn (Berks & Bucks FA).

Marriott was promoted into the elite level of refereeing in 2015 and has operated in The FA Women’s Super League since 2016.

She has refereed 11 FA Women's Super League (WSL) and FA Women’s Championship matches so far this season and was recently added to the FIFA list, making her an international-level referee.

She said: “I'm absolutely honoured to be appointed to the biggest game in women's football. It's the call that every referee wants to get, but never a call you expect to get.

“I've had a good season so far but I never imagined I'd get the chance to referee at Wembley. It's a massive game and it will be an honour to be a part of it.”

David Elleray, chairman of The FA referees' committee, added: “The FA referees' committee is very pleased that, once again, a team of female match officials will take control of the SSE Women’s FA Cup Final.

“Led by referee Abigail Byrne, the team includes the highly experienced Sian Massey-Ellis who officiates regularly in the Premier League and is a veteran of some of the most important women’s international matches in the world.

“Mel Burgin and Lisa Benn, who have both enjoyed excellent performances this season, complete the quartet and the referees' committee is convinced that they will all contribute to an exciting Final, which will show the continuing growth in the quality of playing and officiating in the women’s game.”