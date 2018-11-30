Having now completed a third of their season in a new Step 3 league, Needham Market boss Richard Wilkins believes a top 10 finish is within their grasp.

TOP 10 TARGET: Needham boss Richard Wilkins

Following Tuesday’s Buildbase FA Trophy replay triumph, the Marketmen switch their attentions back to the Evo-Stik League South Premier Division Central, ironically at cup opponents Royston Town tomorrow (3pm).

Wilkins began their first season following a lateral transfer from the Bostik League – where they finished 19th – cautious of setting concrete targets.

But, having completed 15 matches which included back-to-back wins in their most recent outings to leave them ninth, the manager feels a top-10 finish should be the aim.

Ahead of a second successive Saturday trip to north Hertforshire, he said: “It is unbelievable; Saturday, Tuesday, Saturday.

“Obviously they will be nursing their wounds (from Tuesday).

“The boys won’t train Thursday as they are dead on their feet and we will go Saturday and try and get some more points because the league is important to us.

“We have the same points as sixth place.

“I think if we can keep the squad together, and that will be tough, then I don’t see any reason why we can’t finish in the top 10 this season and that will be a real good achievement for us.”

He said he is likely to freshen up the side following Tuesday’s tough match. Midfielders Jamie Griffiths and Tariq Issa, both on their way back from injuries, are likely to come into his thoughts along with Jeremiah Kamanzi, who he admitted had been unfortunate not to be in the side of late, due to the form of Colchester United loannee Sam Squire.

l Needham Market Reserves exited the League Challenge Cup 2-0 at Kirkley & Pakefield on Tuesday. They host Leiston Reserves in the Thurlow Nunn League First North tomorrow (3pm).

l Needham Market Women won 3-1 (Sparkes 2, Henderson) at home to Woodbridge Town in the Suffolk Girls and Women’s Football League to leave them third ahead of travelling to Alresford Colne Rangers on Sunday.