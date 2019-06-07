Bury St Edmunds Cricket Club had a Saturday to remember, with all four league sides recording victory.

Taking inspiration from the club’s first team, who currently lie fourth in the East Anglian Premier League having secured three wins and a draw from their first seven fixtures, all teams picked up maximum points in their respective divisions.

The first team ensured the league’s basement side, Vauxhall Mallards, did not pick up their first victory of the 2019 campaign with a comfortable 182-run home win. The visitors won the toss putting Bury in to bat first and, at 7-2, it seemed the right decision.

But a 32 from Justin Broad helped settle the nerves, followed by a strong middle order performance from Josh Cantrell (61) and Max Whittaker (58) who put together a 110-run fifth wicket stand to salvage the innings.

Alastair Allchin (46 not out) and captain Sean Park (44no) added the extras as Bury amassed 303-7.

In reply, some top bowling statistics from the Bury contingent kept the run rate down, with a five-wicket haul for Sean Cooper (5-24) particularly impressive.

Although Harry Barker’s 49 threatened a resurgence for the Mallards, the next best knock was just 18 runs as Bury easily saw off their opposition.

They will look to follow up on the performance and result on Saturday, away to 10th-placed Burwell & Exning (11am).

Bury St Edmunds II were also easy victors away to Ipswich & East Suffolk to leave them just two points off the top of Division Three and with promotion in sight.

Ipswich (86) lost to Bury II (89-1) by nine wickets, partly due to the incredible bowling of Vivek Rajagopal who collected six wickets for just four runs for the visitors.

George Loyd (2-23), Ben Whittaker (1-0) and Adam Kizis (1-37) took the others. With the bat, Tom Curran fell on 20 but Brad Bosman (38 not out) and Ross Van Reeken (30 no) reached the target after 9.1 overs.

On Saturday, they host Stowmarket (1pm).

In Division Seven, Bardwell (132) lost to Bury St Edmunds III (249-7) by 117 runs, as the visitors won just their second fixture of their campaign so far.

They will look to record back-to-back wins on Saturday, as they host Melton St Audry’s (1pm).

In Division Nine West, Bury St Edmunds IV (182-5) beat Elveden (146) by 36 runs. They are away to Woolpit IV on Saturday (1pm).

* Greene King Players of the Week: Sean Cooper, Josh Cantrell, Max Whittaker, Vivek Rajagopal, Sam Harrison, Andrew Longfield, Jon Hayes, Simon Aldous, Alex Malcom, Charlie Cook and Ben Howland.