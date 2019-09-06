Rochdale striker Ian Henderson has said that scoring his 100th goal for the Sky Bet League One club at the weekend was an ‘incredibly proud moment’, with more yet to come this month.

The 34-year-old former Thetford schoolboy will lead his team out at Old Trafford on September 25 for their Carabao Cup third round away clash with Manchester United.

The Rochdale club captain said that he had ‘many proud moments’ and memories to cherish as he recognises he is approaching the twilight of his career, but admits this month could well be the crowning glory.

Ian Henderson, club captain at Rochdale from Thetford. Picture (MUST BE CREDITED): DySporting/ Rochdale AFC (16132175)

“I was fortunate enough to help Norwich to promotion to the Premier League and I then played a few games for them, but none of the magnitude of Manchester United,” he said.

“It’s all happening in the twilight of my career really. I’ve had many proud moments in my career, but I am really looking forward to the cup match.

“It will be a very proud moment as I take the club out on to the pitch, it’s been an amazing seven years that it sort of feels have all been leading here.”

The former Queensway Junior and Middle School pupil progressed through the Norwich City academy ranks before making his senior debut in the 2003/04 season, helping the club to the then First Division title and promotion to the Premiership.

He spent three seasons moving around, including a short stint at Turkish club Ankaragücü, before finding his feet at Colchester United as he went on to make 118 appearances – scoring 24 goals – between 2010 and 2013.

He moved to Rochdale on a free transfer after being released by Colchester and has not looked back, describing his 272 appearances and 100-goal tally as the result of a ‘match made in heaven’.

He added: “I think it’s all coming at the right point for me now too, I’ve matured a lot and learned a lot about myself since being at Rochdale and can appreciate the big moments more than I did when I was younger.

“I have looked after myself, worked hard to stay fit and that’s allowed me to get here – I think I could still play for several years – the next target is 130-odd goals and to play as long as I can.

“It’s been a match made in heaven really, long may it continue.”