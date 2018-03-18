Schools get all inventive for Science Week

Pupils at schools across Bury St Edmunds and the surrounding area have been getting experimental this week to mark British Science Week.

The event, which runs from March 9 until March 18, has had students from King Edward VI School, South Lee School and Hartest Primary School thinking outside the box and channelling their inner scientists.

South Lee School had a CSI investigation as part of British Science Week''Pictured: '''PICTURE: Mecha Morton

Hartest Primary School kicked off the week with The Great Hartest Egg Drop, which saw parents and children come together to test out protective covers for eggs by dropping them from a height.

South Lee School also found an imaginative way to mark the occasion with a CSI investigation which saw pupils use forensic evidence to work out which teacher stole from the school tuck shop.

King Edward VI went all out on Wednesday with children from nine primary schools within the Bury Schools Partnership coming together to enjoy a fun-filled day, with activities provided by TREATT, Kinetic Science and Swallow Aquatics as well as Immersive Experiences which brought an inflatable planetarium.

The school’s sixth form students are also due to take on the teachers this afternoon in a science quiz.