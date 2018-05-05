Zena 10 £50,000 total for hospice is ‘mum’s legacy’

A family’s campaign to raise £10,000 to mark the 10th anniversary of a loved one’s death has passed the £50,000 mark.

Zena 10 was launched in June 2015 to mark the 10th anniversary of Zena Butcher’s death from a malignant brain tumour at the age of 37.

Zena Butcher and her daughter Connie on a day out

Her family, including daughter Connie Gibbs, partner Darren Gibbs and sisters Tracey Butcher and Mandy Smart, initially aimed to raise £10,000 in four months in Zena’s memory.

They wanted to help St Nicholas Hospice Care after the charity supported Zena through her six-year illness and helped Connie and Darren through its Nicky’s Way children’s bereavement programme following Zena’s death in 2005.

Now, the Zena 10 fund-raising total stands at £50,200.06.

Connie, 19, said: “It is just incredible. Really, I have no words to describe how it feels to have raised this much. It has been a proper family achievement and I am just so pleased that we have been able to achieve this. It is mum’s legacy.”

Last month, Tracey’s son Byron Gross completed the Brighton Marathon raising £1,300, which pushed the total over the £50,000 mark.

Now, the family are determined to carry on fund-raising by taking part in the Girls Night Out charity walk in September and holding an annual ball in October.

Tracey said: “The support we have had from the whole community has been fantastic: Family, friends, everyone. It has been a real team effort, which is just what we are – team Zena 10.”