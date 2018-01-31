Youth drama project moves to new location

A youth drama project that has been running in Bury st Edmunds since 2015 is spreading its wings to Stowmarket

Spinning Wheel Theatre’s Youth Takeover Project is aimed at 15- to2 5-year-olds with weekly sessions led by the youngsters and culminating in a theatre performance in the town.

Each week they will be supported by trained professionals from East Anglia’s Spinning Wheel Theatre professional touring company.

Roles taken on by the teenagers and young people during the project, which runs from just after February half term until this summer, include set design, marketing, budgeting, lighting, sound and props.

The Stowmarket takeover sessions run every Wednesday from 5.30 to8.30pm and you must apply for a place in advance at £35 per term.

Apply at amy@spinningwheeltheatre.com. Visit www.spinningwheeltheatre.com,