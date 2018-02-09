Young fashion photographers win through to clothes show competition finals

Students from West Suffolk College have won six out of 10 places in the finals of a national competition.

The Clothes Show Young Fashion Photographer of the Year competition was entered by hundreds of students, and among the six finalists from West Suffolk College are Lydia Kerr, 17, Milo Bustin, 18, and Iona Dickens, 16, from the Bury St Edmunds area.

“I’m over the moon at being a finalist,” said Milo.

Sophie Lachowycz, fashion and textiles and fashion media and promotion course director, said: “We encourage our students to aim high and this outstanding selection of finalists demonstrates this.”

The winner will be announced in October.