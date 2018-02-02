‘You stole not just from us, but the wider community’ - charity’s letter to thieves who targeted Bury shop

Bosses at a healthcare charity have penned an open letter to thieves who targeted their Bury St Edmunds shop.

Thieves broke into the Sue Ryder shop, in Out Northgate, earlier this week and stole money from the till.

Taking into account the cash taken, the cost of repairs and loss of income caused by having to close the shop, bosses at the charity estimate they have lost £700.

They say this money could have paid for a hospice nurse for a week.

Sue Ryder provides hospice and neurological care for people with life-changing conditions.

In an open letter to the thieves, the charity said: “We don’t know who you are, your situation, or what you might be going through and how desperate you may be.

“But we find it upsetting that you would steal from Sue Ryder Bury St Edmunds - a charity shop.

“Not just take an item from our shelves without paying, which would be bad enough, but break in to the shop overnight and steal money from our till.

“We would like you to know that when you stole from our shop, your actions had a ripple effect. You stole not just from us, but from the wider community too.

“You might not know that the Sue Ryder Bury St Edmunds shop, like other charity shops, relies on donations from the public.

“The generous people who donate their clothing and books to our shop could have sold these items on themselves for their own benefit, yet choose instead to donate to Sue Ryder.

“Sue Ryder shops across the UK support the care we provide for people with life-changing conditions in their homes, at our hospices and in the community.

“With the money taken from the till, the cost of repairs and the loss of takings having to close the shop following the break-in we estimate to have lost £700 - money that could have paid for a hospice nurse for a week.

“Patients at Sue Ryder hospices might not have much time left, and they, along with their families and friends, need support and a helping hand from our hospice nurses.

“In other words, the money you stole would have helped others cope with some of the most challenging and emotional times of their lives.

“But possibly the most important thing for you to know is that thanks to the generosity of the Bury community, our shop, which has been going strong for four years, is bouncing back.

“With more donations, volunteers and happy customers, we’ll raise more money to continue helping those who need it.”

The incident was at some point between 5.30pm on Monday, January 29 and 8.10am on Tuesday, January 30.

Anyone with information should call Suffolk Police on 101 quoting reference 6289/18.