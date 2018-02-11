Workshop will give insight into Abbey

Some grisly remains uncovered at the Abbey of St Edmund are all part of a heritage study examining its history and archeology.

The Abbey of St Edmund Heritage Partnership is holding a one-day community workshop this month to discuss projects which have been held at The Guildhall, Moyse’s Hall Museum, West Stow and the Priory Hotel.

The workshop is on February 24 between 10am and 4pm at the Unitarian Meeting House in Churchgate Street, Bury St Edmunds.

The partnership has commissioned Richard Hoggett Heritage to carry out a heritage assessment, bringing together historical and archeological information about the Abbey.

Dr Hoggett said: “I used to work next to the Abbey, but even I hadn’t appreciated the full complexity and scale of the site.”

Among the tales uncovered are that of Thomas Beaufort, half brother to Henry V who was buried with his wife in the Abbey. Some 350 years later his well-preserved body was discovered – and his skull and arms chopped off by a local surgeon. Bodies of five abbots were also uncovered including that of Abbot Sampson, who was said to be one of the last to check on the body of St Edmund.

Canon Matthew Vernon, heritage partnership chairman said: “The study and conservation plan that will follow is being carried out with the aim of furthering public understanding of the life and times of St Edmund and of the abbey.”

Workshop tickets on 01284 758000 or www.whatsonwestsuffolk.co.uk