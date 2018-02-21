Work to start on extend Woolpit Health Centre

Work will begin next week to extend and improve the facilities at Woolpit Health Centre.

The work will be carried out in two phases over seven months and will enable the centre to offer additional services as well as helping meet the increasing demand for primary care as the local population is expected increase by 18,000 over the next five years.

The first phase of the project will see a disused internal courtyard converted into a new administration hub and an extended waiting room. This will free up space for three new treatment rooms.

Ventilation turrets will also be installed to keep the building cool in summer.

A dedicated nursing suite will be built as part of the second phase. This suite will offer facilities for an enhanced urgent care and minor injuries service for the centre’s patients and reducing the pressure on A and E.

A new clinic dealing with long-term conditions will support the frail and elderly to help them remain at home for longer and reduce the need for hospital admissions.

The extra space will also allow more training to be delivered to staff, further increasing the skill mix and enhancing the support they can deliver to patients. The centre’s waiting room will also be re-modelled.

The health centre will continue to offer its full range of primary care services while the work is taking place.

Dr William Ridsdill Smith, a GP partner at the centre who is leading the project, said: “Woolpit Health Centre needs to expand in order to address the increasing demand for services.

“This is a major project that will certainly deliver long-term benefits for the local population. The extra space will enable us to offer new services that support the treatment and care of people in the community. It will also give us the much needed room so that we can employ additional clinicians to deliver our services as well as deliver more training to staff.

“We value our patients’ support during this time and would encourage anyone who has any questions to contact the practice.”

The work will cost about £670,000, with the GP partners contributing about £250,000 and the rest funded by NHS England.

The work is being carried out by Seamans Building and the architects are Haysom Ward Miller.