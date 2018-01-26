Work begins to free Bury St Edmunds car trapped by tree

The car of a Bury St Edmunds couple is being released from a Northumberland Avenue garage a week after it was covered by a tree which fell in high winds.

James and Margaret Woodhouse found the 40 year old tree laying across the back of their garden and over their garage on January 18 after strong winds had snapped the tree from its roots.

Mr Woodhouse said: “We didn’t hear anything in the night, my wife found it at 8am that morning when she came downstairs.

“When I saw it I felt sick.”

After contacting Havebury Housing Partnership, which owns the garages, representatives arrived that day and told Mr Woodhouse they may need a crane to remove the tree but it would be taken away the following Monday, but the process only started yesterday (January 25).

He said: “They are finally chopping it up now, after a week.

“I reckon it will take a couple of days to clear everything.”

One of the garage walls and the roof have fallen in on the couple’s BMW, also the door is completely covered by the tree’s big branches and foliage.

John Feveyear, Havebury neighbourhood communities coordinator said: “Since there is a risk of further collapse, we have worked carefully with our contractors to plan its safe removal, whilst trying to minimise further damage.

We apologise for any inconvenience this has caused.”