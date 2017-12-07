Work begins on new cardiac unit at West Suffolk Hospital

Ground work has started at West Suffolk Hospital in preparation for the construction of a £5.2 million state-of-the-art cardiac catheterisation and pacing suite.

West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (WSFT) says the build will transform the scope and quality of care that cardiology patients receive.

Currently, a proportion of patients with heart conditions in west Suffolk have to be treated elsewhere for a range of services, not available at the Bury St Edmunds hospital.

The services currently provided - a coronary care unit and inpatient cardiac wards - are also on different floors.

The cardiac team also conducts cardiac angiography procedures on site via a mobile unit which visits the Trust once a week.

The new suite is being built on the ground floor of the hospital site, bringing together both the cardiac care unit and cardiac inpatient wards.

“The new cardiac suite will mean quicker access to investigations and treatments and will enable angiography and pacemakers to be fitted on site, significantly reducing length of stay for patients, and improving patient experience,” said Dr Pegah Salashouri, cardiology consultant at WSFT.

To move cardiac diagnostic functions onto the ground floor with the new suite, My WiSH Charity, which supports West Suffolk Hospital, is running its Every Heart Matters appeal to raise an extra £500,000, and has so far raised £126,607.

To donate, call: 01284 713466 or text EHMA17 with an amount in pounds, to 70070.