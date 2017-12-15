Woolpit transformed for annual walking nativity

Villagers turned out in force to see a ‘walking Nativity’ make its way through Woolpit on Saturday.

For the third year, May and Joseph walked around the village knocking on the doors of homes and businesses, looking for a place to spend the night.

Woolpit Nativity walk and Christingle Service PICTURE: Mecha Morton PICTURE: Mecha Morton

They were finally successful when the landlord of The Swan offered the couple his stable and Mary and Joseph made their way to St Mary’s Church to bed down and take part in a Christingle service.

Meanwhile, the Three Wise Men met Herod at his palace (built on the triangle at the centre of the village) and the shepherds watched their flock, which consisted of the magnificent Bertie, bred by Trish Baker of Barrack Farm.

The Rev Ruth Farrell said the walking Nativity was an event enjoyed by many people.

“It is a way of involving the community in the Christmas story. We wrote this story to try to make sure people were involved and come to watch and be a part of it,” she said.

The Rev Farrell praised the efforts of villager Sue Griffin, who built Herod’s palace and the stable, as well as making life-sized figures which will be in the stable Nativity scene at the church in the run-up to Christmas.

“Sue is very much the person whose artistic skill gives it an extra flair,” she said.

“I think we probably had about 80-90 people come along for the nativity, which was really good. This is the third year we have done it and people make a point of coming along.”