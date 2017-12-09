Woolpit pupils raise money with their slippers

When Alfie Garwood was spotted wearing slippers in school, he thought he was in big trouble.

The eight-year-old pupil at Woolpit Primary Academy had been in West Suffolk Hospital for the last week with appendicitis and had just got used to wearing them.

Alfie Garwood, whose idea for a Slipper Day raised �60.10

So when he was questioned by headteacher Jen Carlyle, the youngster did some super-quick thinking and came up with a very bright idea.

“Well, you know I have been in hospital?” he said.

“Why doesn’t everyone wear their slippers to school and we can raise some money for the hospital, as everyone there was really kind.”

So, on November 30, 164 pupils arrived at school wearing slippers, as well as the teachers.

They each donated 50p and raised £60.10 for the Rainbow Ward.

“It was the most relaxing day we’ve had at school for a long time,” said Mrs Carlyle.

“Everyone had been worried about Alfie as he is very popular. We had no hesitation supporting him with Alfie’s Slipper Day.

Alfie said:“My brother bought me new slippers for hospital and when I was spotted wearing them, I thought everyone might like to wear theirs, too.”