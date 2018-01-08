Search

Woolpit New Year’s Day roadside death ‘not suspicious’

Elmswell Road, Woolpit, was closed for two days after the body was found. Picture Mark Westley
Police say the death of a man found beside a road in Woolpit on New Year’s Day is not being treated as suspicious.

Officers were called at 1.50pm on January 1 to reports that the body of a man had been found at the side of Elmswell Road, which was closed for two days.

A post-mortem examination took place on Friday and the police are not treating the death as suspicious at this time.

A spokeswoman added: “Formal identification procedures are due to be finalised but police believe the male to be a 91-year-old man from the local area.”

A police file will be prepared for the coroner in due course.