Wonderful world of science comes to life

Youngsters were given a magical mystery tour of science at the Mad Science Festival in Stowmarket on Tuesday.

Children aged four-11 were given the chance to explore the wonders of air and pressure as well as get hands-on at the event, held at Cedars Park Community Centre.

Ava Mumby withslime she made PICTURE: Mecha Morton

The ‘Reactions in Action show allowed youngsters to create a radiant reactive rainbow, make a human light chain with plasma balls, create erupting volcanoes and mix up their own ‘Mad Science Slime’.

A tablecloth pull contest was also popular, along with ‘magic mud’ and a hair-raising challenge with the Van Der Graf generator.

The event was organised by Sarah-Jayne Thomas on behalf of Stowmarket Town Council.

She said: “We were delighted by the large turnout for the event.”

Cllr Dave Muller town mayor added: “It was absolutely superb.

“I spoke to many children and their parents and all the feedback was very positive indeed.”

The festival also featured two Radical Robots and Junior Engineers workshops, where children could get hands-on with robots and automatons or create super structures to withstand earthquakes.