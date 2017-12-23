Women’s choir raises thousands for families in need

A Bury St Edmunds-based women’s choir has passed a fund-raising milestone with its annual Christmas concert.

The Aquarius Singers performed at All Saints’ Church, in Park Road, last Sunday, in aid of Bury Women’s Aid Centre, exceeding their £10,000 fund-raising target in the process.

The choir has now raised £10,225 for the charity, which provides safety and support for women and children experiencing domestic abuse.

Gill Garside, founder and director, said, “We are so grateful to all those who braved the snow, ice and fog to come along to the concert.

“The relationship with the refuge is very important to us and we are thrilled to have met our £10,000 target.”

The money was raised through ticket sales and a raffle.