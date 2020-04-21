The Women on Wheels (WoW) cycling event in Bury St Edmunds, scheduled for July 5, has been cancelled.

The mass participation cycling event, organised by Abbeycroft Leisure in partnership with Suffolk County Council, is one of four WoW events across Suffolk and has become a popular summer fixture over the last six years in Bury.

The all-female cycling event was due to have a new start location in 2020, from Skyliner Sports Centre, taking in three new routes around the Suffolk countryside.

Tracey Loynds, development director at Abbeycroft Leisure said: “Naturally we’re all extremely disappointed to have to cancel this year's event, but we had to base our decision on a number of factors.

"British Cycling extended its suspension on all sanctioned cycling activities until the end of June. Although our event isn’t until early July, we felt we could not promote an event during the current Coronavirus pandemic.

“Also, with many of our staff and partner organisation’s staff on furlough we simply do not have the resource to manage the preparation required.

“However, our WoW event in Sudbury is still scheduled and we would encourage any women that would have taken part in the Bury event to now come and take part in Sudbury instead.”

The Sudbury event is on September 20, with 20 or 50-mile routes.

Women on Wheels events are aimed at non-cyclists and existing cyclists.

To find out more about WoW Sudbury, go to https://www.acleisure.com/community/events/women-on-wheels-wow/