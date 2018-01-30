Woman told she is capable of work despite car crash injuries

A Lawshall woman who can’t walk without assistance has raised concerns about a benefits assessment which found that she will one day be capable of work.

Lynn Curtis, of Churchill Close, was moved from a support group, which meant she was not suitable for work, andwas told that she must now attend a work-related activity group to prepare her for work in the future following an Employment and Support Allowance assessment.

Lynn was housebound for six months in 1991 after she was hit by a car while walking on a pelican crossing in London.

She also relied on a wheelchair after the accident left her with seven rods in her leg and 50 bone fractures.She has since found it difficult to walk and still struggles with memory and speech problems.

“I don’t understand how anyone could think I am fit to work,” said the 56-year-old.

“I had surgeries after the accident but I’m still getting treatment for my disabilities now. I’m in a lot of pain and need more surgery.”

The change has also affected Lynn’s fortnightly benefit, which has decreased by almost 15 per cent.

“I am struggling to buy food and I am worried about losing my house,” she said.

“It’s annoying that they are putting me and other disabled people through this. People with disabilities or mental health issues shouldn’t be forced to work. It puts a lot of stress on us when we physically can’t do it.”

A spokesperson from the Department for Work and Pensions said: “Decisions are made following consideration of all the information provided by the claimant, including supporting evidence from their GP or medical professional. People who disagree with the decision can appeal and provide additional information to support a claim.”