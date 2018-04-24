Woman found dead at Bury home had taken ‘Spice’, inquest hears

A woman found dead at her home in Bury St Edmunds had taken synthetic cannabis, a coroners court has heard.

Police called by visitors who saw Jennifer Bluett lying on the floor in Cumberland Avenue broke in and found the 36-year-old dead.

Following the discovery on January 26, tests showed death was due to aspiration of stomach contents and ingestion of synthetic cannabis, known as Spice.

Assistant Suffolk Coroner Dr Daniel Sharpstone yesterday formally opened and adjourned the hearing at Suffolk Coroners Court in Ipswich to allow the completion of enquiries.