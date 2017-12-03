Woman fears child could be killed by speeding cars on Westley Road

A woman whose cat was killed after being hit by a car in Bury St Edmunds last week has urged drivers to obey the speed limit for fear that a child could be next.

Michele Tyler’s three-year-old cat, Blue, was found dead in Westley Road on the evening of Sunday, November 19.

“The driver hadn’t even stopped,” said Michele, 39.

“We’d always worried about him going along that road because people come flying in from Barrow doing 60mph and they really go too fast down that road.”

This isn’t the first time that animals have died at the hands of drivers on Westley Road. Michele found another dead cat in the road at Easter time, and her neighbour’s cat was also hit by a car.

“I believe it’s going to happen again and that’s really worrying,” she said.

“You just don’t know what’s round the corner. There could be a small child next time. It’s a residential area so people should be doing 30mph.

“I just want people to slow down. Getting somewhere quickly isn’t worth hurting or killing something.”

The issue was raised by a Westley Road resident in last week’s issue of the Bury Free Press, who said that the A14 diversion was causing problems. But Michele said that cars speeding hadbeen an ongoing problem for a long time.

“There’s certainly more traffic after the diversion but that’s not the problem,” she said.

“There have always been people going really fast down that road. I think the council need to put cables or something in place that will encourage the cars to really slow down.”

Councillor David Nettleton, who covers the Risbygate ward, said: “Speeding on Westley Road has always been a worry. I raised the problem years ago but all the council did was put a single yellow line.

“Yellow lines don’t stop the speeding at all. We need to do something to slow the cars down.”