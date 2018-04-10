Witness appeal after biker injured on A1088 at Ixworth

Police are appealing for witnesses following a collision in Ixworth in which a motorcyclist’s leg was seriously injured.

On Saturday April 7 at about 5.30pm, a silver Peugeot Partner van travelling towards Bury St Edmunds and a blue Yamaha motorcycle travelling the other way collided on the A1088, at the roundabout with the A143, closing the A1088.

Paramedics attended and the motorcyclist was taken to hospital.

Police are appealing for any witnesses or anyone who saw the manner of driving of either vehicles beforehand.

Call Roads Policing on 101 quoting incident number 305 of April 7.