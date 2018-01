Three figurines of the Wise Men have been decapitated at a church in Mendlesham

The vandalism at St Mary’s Church happened sometime between Friday evening and Saturday morning

The church gates were damaged and the heads were broken off the Three Wise Men, each about 1ft (0.3m) tall, as they stood in a nativity scene.

Anyone with information should contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting crime reference 37/1202/17