Winter Wonderland comes to Risby Park

Residents of six care homes and their families came together last week for a Christmas extravaganza held in Risby Hall and Park Gardens.

The Partnership in Care (TPIC), which runs the Risby Park and Risby Hall care homes as well as four others, held its fifth annual Winter Wonderland event over three days, from December 5 to December 7.

RISBY: Winter Wonderland at Risby Hall and Park's gardens Risby Hall and Park gardens, Hall Lane Penguins, reindeer, a carousel, ice rink, snow globe, performers, Father Christmas and elves. Elaine Channen Gatehouse dementia hub with Ewan Ley Picture Mark Westley

Visitors enjoyed ice-skating, rides on a carousel and a giant snowglobe. They were also treated to performances by children from Risby Primary School, who sang Christmas carols and songs.

Other schools which attended the event were Culford School, Sebert Wood Primary School and Brookes Cambridge.

Santa and Mrs Clause popped by to greet guests in their gingerbread house, while reindeer from Lapland proved very popular with all ages.

Emma John and Rachel Fitton, directors of TPIC, said: “It was a truly special family affair.

“This wonderful occasion was enjoyed by residents of our six care homes and their families and grandchildren.

“It was a fantastic opportunity for people of all ages to come together over the three days to celebrate the joy and love of being together for the festive season.”

See Friday’s Bury Free Press for more pictures.