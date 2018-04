Stanton Woodland and Wildlife Action Group holds its annual plant and craft fund raising event at Wyken Hall on April 29.

As well as sales of plants and crafts it features traditional acoustic music from local musicians, food and drink, and the chance to see Sir Kenneth and Lady Carlisle’s fine gardens.

Money raised stays local with Stanton Woodland and Wildlife Action Group, helping to manage Stanton’s community wildlife reserve, Sid’s Piece.