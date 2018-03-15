Why not jump from 10,000ft for St Nicholas Hospice care?

If you have always wanted to do a skydive, St Nicholas Hospice Care want to hear from you.

The Bury St edmunds hospice will be holding its annual skydive day at Beccles Airfield on Sunday, July 15 and is ;looking for people prepared to make the 10,000ft tandem jump to raise money.

Last year 18 skydivers raised £5,592.

Those wanting to take part can either pay for the jump themselves at £200, with anything raised as sponsorship going the hospice, or the charity can pay for your jump but you must raise at least £300.

Charlie De-Moore, the hospice’s events fundraiser, said: “For a lot of people completing a skydive is a bucket list challenge.

“By taking part in our skydive day not only will you be ticking something off the list you will also be helping to raise funds for a great cause too.”

For more information, please contact Charlie De-Moore, events fundraiser, by emailing charlie.de-moore@stnh.org.uk or telephoning 01284 715599.

You can find out more at www.stnicholashospice.org.uk/news-community/events-listing/skydive-day