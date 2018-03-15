Why not jump from 10,000ft for St Nicholas Hospice care?

Some of the fundraisers who took part in St Nicholas Hospice Care's'2017 skydive day.
If you have always wanted to do a skydive, St Nicholas Hospice Care want to hear from you.

The Bury St edmunds hospice will be holding its annual skydive day at Beccles Airfield on Sunday, July 15 and is ;looking for people prepared to make the 10,000ft tandem jump to raise money.

Last year 18 skydivers raised £5,592.

Those wanting to take part can either pay for the jump themselves at £200, with anything raised as sponsorship going the hospice, or the charity can pay for your jump but you must raise at least £300.

Charlie De-Moore, the hospice’s events fundraiser, said: “For a lot of people completing a skydive is a bucket list challenge.

“By taking part in our skydive day not only will you be ticking something off the list you will also be helping to raise funds for a great cause too.”

For more information, please contact Charlie De-Moore, events fundraiser, by emailing charlie.de-moore@stnh.org.uk or telephoning 01284 715599.

You can find out more at www.stnicholashospice.org.uk/news-community/events-listing/skydive-day