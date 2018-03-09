Who will be named top dog?

Judges have ‘pawed’ over hundreds of entries to find a poster perfect pooch to front a charity dog show.

Our hunt for a four-legged star worthy of being the face of St Nicholas Hospice Care’s Paws in the Park event attracted 529 entries.

Leonard, Jack Russell, owner Mathew Shotbolt

The judges met yesterday to choose a winner which will be announced in next week’s Bury Free Press.

The winning hound will be the star of the show’s posters, banners, programmes and marketing materials.

Speaking before yesterday’s judging session, Charlie De-Moore, the hospice’s event fundraiser, shared what she would be looking for in a poster pooch.

Charlie said: “We really are looking for a dog that encapsulates everything that is great about Paws in the Park. We want a dog that is friendly, playful and has a winning personality.

Izzy, Labradoodle, owner Lynda Lay

“This year we have been inundated with entries, from pint-sized pooches to cuddly canines, and we are so grateful to everyone who has taken the time to enter.

“Although I am really looking forward to the judging, picking just one winner is going to be a very difficult job.”

Throughout the competition, we have been including as many of your photographs as we can. Here are just some of the entries.

As well as being the face of Paws in the Park 2018, which is co-organised by Swayne and Partners vets, the winner’s owner will also win a 10ins by 8ins professional portrait of their dog and a family ticket (two adults and three children) for the event.

Freddie, Cockapoo, owner Jasmine Breame.

The dog show, which is sponsored by Bury’s Chassis Cab, will be held in Nowton Park, Bury St Edmunds, on Sunday, May 20 from 10am to 4pm.

For further details, visit stnicholashospice.org.uk/fundraising-events/paws-in-the-park

Hulk, Greyhound, owner Jennifer Gibson

Willow, Border Cross Jack Russell, owner Rachel Hubbard