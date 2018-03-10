Wheels on this bus are set to go round, round, round

Days out, trips to bingo, travel to football and journeys into town are all possible thanks to an action group’s new minibus.

Priors Estate Action Group took ownership of its new 14-seater vehicle on Tuesday, following a surprise £10,000 donation from ASDA Foundation at Christmas.

Janice Scott, chairman of the Bury St Edmunds group, collected the keys from Nick Pope, of Prestige Vehicle Sales in Barrow.

She said: “Getting the bus is like being handed the cheque all over again. This is a big thing for the community.”

The group already has plans for the minibus and Janice said she expected it to be in use at least three or four times a week.

“It is going to make a huge difference to residents on the estate, so we have got plans for it straight away. We are going to start two football teams, so we will use it for transport, we will use it to take children on days out and to the coast. It will also take senior citizens to bingo in Thetford and could run them into town and shopping,” said Janice.

The group was formed in 2014 when the estate lost its pub. It now arranges Christmas lunches and hampers, sports days and events throughout the year.

At its Christmas lunch in 2017, the group had a surprise when ASDA arrived to present a cheque – not for £1,000 as Janice expected but £10,000.

“We were lost for words – what a surprise to help us purchase a minibus. We have gone from strength to strength and this is another jump for us,” added Janice.

n The group is calling for sponsorship to help it print newsletters and fund activities. To help, contact Janice at 2014peag@gmail.com