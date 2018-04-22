West Suffolk trust short-listed for year of achievement

The estates and facilities team at the West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust has been short-listed for three awards.

The Health Estates and Facilities Management Association’s awards, on May 10, celebrate achievements throughout the past year.

Craig Black, director of resources at West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (WSFT), said: “We are lucky to have so many great individuals and teams who not only maintain the vast estate that we currently have, but are keen to maximise and develop our services and buildings to strive for improvement.”

Jacqui Grimwood, estates and facilities development manager, and the project team at the trust have been nominated in the Project of the Year category for heading up the Quince House development, which houses the new sterile services department and administration functions for the hospital.

The nomination for the Efficiency and Improvement Award for the WSFT is Brodrick Pooley, catering manager.

He launching a smartphone app which allows patients and visitors to access current and future menus, nutritional and dietary information,

Hannah Sharland, who is estates and facilities project manager is the final nominee.

Short-listed for the Individual Development Award for achieving excellence in education and in the workplace, Hannah has gained a foundation degree and a first class honours construction management degree, while juggling work and being a mum to two young children.