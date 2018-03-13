West Suffolk NHS Trust head gets into top ten of CEO list

The chief executive of West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (WSFT) has made the Health Service Journal’s assessment of the top 50 NHS trust chief executives for the first time.

Stephen Dunn has shot in to the top 10 of the list and is ranked eighth overall.

Judging took account of the personal example set by chief executives, the performance of their organisations and their contribution to the wider health and care system.

Sheila Childerhouse, chairman of WSFT, said: “This is deserved recognition for Stephen. He is truly committed to our Trust and takes staff views very seriously.

“He leads by example, is authentic in his leadership style, and creates an open and engaging culture across the Trust; making time to get out and about, meeting staff, patients and stakeholders, to hear first-hand about issues and achievements.”

Mr Dunn, now in his fourth year at WSFT, walks the floor in different areas of West Suffolk Hospital every week and regularly works shifts in different departments, this was praised by the judges.

He said: “I’m obviously very proud to have made this list but I’m clear I am part of a bigger team that makes up WSFT. It’s a great pleasure leading this Trust; I am surrounded by fantastic staff at all levels who are a real asset to the organisation and our local community.

“I am genuinely proud of the care we provide and the difference we make to people’s lives every day. However, both myself and our staff are not complacent; there is always more we can do to improve further, and we must not forget that.”

The accolade follows the hospital scoring the highest marks in the national NHS staff survey and its ‘outstanding’ rating by the Care Quality Commission in January.