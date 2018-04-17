West Suffolk Councils consider the shape of wards to come

The two west Suffolk councils will next week make the final decision on their representation to the Boundary Commission on future wards.

Officers are recommending that all 87 responses to their three week consultation on suggestions for wards in the new West Suffolk District Council should go to the Local Government Boundary Commission for England (LGBCE) along with the councils’ preferences.

St Edmundsbury Borough Council will consider it on Tuesday and Forest Heath District on Wednesday, but it will be the LGBCE that makes the final decision and it can consider views put to it directly.

It will start drafting its proposals in May for public consultation in July.

Officers had to consider all suggestions made by the public and councillors against the commission’s criteria for electoral quality, community identity and interest and for effective and convenient government.

Where changes suggested resulted in improvements against those criteria and did not adversely affect a ward’s neighbours, they have been included in the options. Where they impact on other wards they have still been included in the ward options ‘narrative’ so the LGBCE can take it into consideration.

Next week, councillors will be invited to discuss all the options one-by-one and can make their own suggestions to go to the commission.

The majority of representations (53) were about rural wards. As a result of comments one of the ‘other options’ included is the idea of moving Icklingham into the Manor ward, with Tuddenham and Cavenham, where the current proposal is for it to be in the Risby and Barnham ward because they are linked by the A1101.

There were two proposals for Moreton Hall Ward in Bury St Edmunds. One created a Moreton Hall South East Ward, taking in Rougham Industrial Estate while the Rougham Ward’s northern boundary was along the A14. The other had Moreton Hall East as a separate ward with Rougham ward going to the railway north of the A14.

Officers say the responses were so evenly balanced that the recommendation is that both suggestions, along with any other public views, go to the LGBCE.

The council’s steering group’s preferred options for Brandon and Mildenhall were those with three wards with a councillor each, rather than two with the larger having two councillors. Officers say this reflects public representations in Brandon and views given at a Mildenhall Parish Council meeting.

For Newmarket the group backed the town council’s preferred option of six wards with a councillor each instead of three larger ones with two councillors each.

Both options for Haverhill had six wards, but the preferred option is that feedback favoured one with a Central ward around the High Street, rather than further west, and the boundary between the North and West wards along Park Road instead of Withersfield Road.