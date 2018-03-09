West Suffolk College students give out Blessing Bags to the homeless in Bury

A group of students from West Suffolk College have embarked on a mission to provide Blessing Bags of essentials to the homeless in Bury St Edmunds.

Team 33 bought more than twenty bags and filled them with food, hats, scarves, clothes and sanitary products, before handing them out to homeless people in the town.

An inspirational message written by members of the group was also included in each package.

Siany Brooks, 17, who worked on the project, said: “It felt amazing to be able to change someone’s life, even if it is just for a couple of days.

“To see a smile on their face and to know that it was just from one small gesture provided by a group of students really filled me with a sense of pride and achievement.”

Before filling the bags, the group had visited Tayfen House in Tayfen Road, Bury, which provides accomodation to those who need it, to find out more about homelessness and the needs and wants of those who find themselves in the situation.

Jade Morton, Prince’s Trust team leader, said: “It has been a truly eye opening experience to watch the enthusiasm in the young people. This project has really developed the students’ understanding of homelessness.

“The support of the local community within Bury St Edmuynds has been remarkable and I couldn’t be prouder of what the group have achieved in these past few weeks.”

The project was funded by more than £435 which was raised by the group through sponsorship as well as a cake sale, raffle and bucket collection at Aldi.

Any leftover money which was not spent on the bags was used to buy kitchen items for Tayfen House.