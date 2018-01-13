West Suffolk College student set to take on 26-mile road route for charity

A West Suffolk College student is planning a charity cycle ride from Bury St Edmunds to Thetford town centre in an attempt to raise awareness for a disease he sees affect people first hand.

Ewan Ley, 16, from Bury, is doing the 26 mile round trip on March 17, to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Society.

He has been volunteering at the Gatehouse Dementia Hub in Dettingen Way for a year and says that since he has been going there, at least two times every week, it has inspired him to take up the biking challenge.

He said; “Helping out at the hub has shown me how dementia and Alzheimer’s really affects the sufferer, the people close to them and the carers.”

“I am hoping to do it in one day and raise as much as I can.”

The Health and Social care student has already done a cake sale at the college and a raffle, which collectively made £381.03.

He has also set up a JustGiving page for donations.

Chief executive of Gatehouse Caring in East Anglia, Amanda Bloomfield, said: “Ewan is an enthusiastic young guy, always willing to put others first even on Christmas Day.

“He is an example of how young people can learn and grow through ‘hands on‘ experience with those people living with Dementia.”

Ewan will also be riding with friends including Tamerra Louise McRitchie and India Roe and hopes other people will get involved, too.

To join the charity cycle, email Ewan at ewan.ley72@wsc.ac.uk or to donate to Ewan’s JustGiving page go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/ewan-ley