West Row seeks its World War One soldiers

A soldier poses with his family next to West Row’s Jude’s Ferry Bridge. His name is Charles Taylor and his descendents still live in the village, but he did not return.

Charles died aged 27 and is one of 35 men remembered on West Row’s war memorial but villagers are now seeking details of all 163 of its men who went to fight in World War One so that all of them will be recalled during 11 days of events to mark the centenary of the war’s end.

William Balls one of the 'West Row Boys' who fought in WW1

Events begin on November 1 with a candle lit procession from the village’s chapel to its St Peter’s Church and end with lighting a beacon on Remembrance Sunday. They include film shows, a band concert, an Edwardian bonfire night and a festival of remembrance.

Ellen Clark, one of the organisers, said: “We want to bring awareness to the village and prompt people to remember these men, not just the ones who died but those who came back.”

Anyone who had a relative who went to war from West row should email ellenclark1914@gmail.com with any details they have of them.

If your community planning a World War One centenary event tell us at news@buryfreepress.co.uk