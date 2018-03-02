West Row school seeks help to convert bus to double decker library

West Row Academy is looking for help to create a school library in a double decker bus.

The primary school has had the bus for some time and has already found someone to carpet it for them, but now they need help and donations to complete the bus’ journey to help boost reading skills.

Louise Scott, early years leader, explained: “We chose to use a bus because we wanted to inspire the children to want to read. It makes it more exciting to have a space that’s different from any other in the school.

“We had a competition among the children on how the bus is going to look, so they’ve got ownership of it. Eight children’s designs are being incorporated in it and we’re having the final design drawn by a designer, but making sure their ideas are heard.”

The school, which is taking part in World Book Day today, is hoping local people and companies will come forward to help them with the project.

Louise said: “The biggest cost is going to be painting the bus – ideally we’d like to get someone to do it professionally.

“Another big expense is having a library system for the bus. We’ve got books but we want to get some new books for the bus and one of the elements we’d like to have is ‘story sacks’ – they have the book and story props to tell the story.

“They are expensive, though. The Hairy Caterpillar one, for example, costs £80 to buy.”

If you can help with the library bus project contact Louise on 01638 715680 or lscott@westrow.suffolk.sch.uk