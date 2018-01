A case against a 25-year-old man accused of being in possession of an offensive weapon inside Highpoint Prison in Stradishall has been dropped.

Callum Street-Porter, who had appeared at Ipswich Crown Court in October via a video link from the prison in London where he was being held, pleaded not guilty to possession of a toothbrush handle fitted with a blade.

The case was dropped after the prosecution offered no evidence.