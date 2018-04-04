We’re off to see the wonderful Wizard of Arc

Plenty of youngsters were off to see the Wizard of Oz at the arc in Bury St Edmunds on Tuesday to work off all those Easter eggs.

Along the way, they met Dorothy, the Cowardly Lion and the Tin Man along with Glinda the Good Witch and the Wicked Witch of the North whose performance at The Apex tomorrow night is sold out.

Hollie Hartnell, six, had dressed up as Dorothy'''PICTURE: Mecha Morton

The Charter Square’s grey cobbles doubled as the Yellow Brick Road which children could follow to collecting their courage and kindness and have a photo with Glinda.

This group had a wizard time.